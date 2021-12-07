Report on Khloé Kardashian’s feelings about Tristan Thompson’s cheating and alleged third child.

Tristan Thompson’s paternity controversy with Maralee Nichols, who claims that the NBA player is the father of her child, has reportedly caused Khloé Kardashian to struggle.

Nichols is suing Thompson for child support and other pregnancy-related bills, claiming that they had a child together in March, according to court documents acquired by People. According to the docs, the Sacramento Kings player admitted to having sex with the personal trainer at least once.

People quoted an unnamed insider as saying, “Khloé was upset to find out that he cheated again.” “She can’t believe he’ll be a father for the second time.” In March, when Nichols claimed she was involved with the NBA player, the source confirmed that Kardashian, 37, and Thompson, 30, were still together.

“It’s just a tragic scenario for her,” the insider said of the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum, who has a 3-year-old daughter True with Thompson.

Friends of the “Revenge Body” star had advised her “over and over again” not to take Thompson back, according to the source. Kardashian, on the other hand, stuck by him “because she always felt he’d change” and wanted to give their kid a complete family.

“She’s just a really nice person who tries to see the best in people,” the source continued.

During the COVID-19 lockdown last year, Kardashian and Thompson were quarantined together. They resumed their love in September 2020 after spending months together. He was previously caught cheating on the reality star with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, in February 2019.

Kardashian “knew things would change” after he went to the NBA, according to the source, but she remained confident that he would remain devoted and committed to her.

Despite the basketball player shattering the Good American founder’s heart “several times,” the Kardashian-Jenner family has remained supportive of her decisions and treated Thompson well, according to the insider.

Kardashian and Thompson have been focusing on co-parenting True after calling it quits in June.

The Kings player, who has a 4-year-old son named Prince with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, previously revealed rare photographs of his two kids playing out at an arcade in October. True looked affectionately at her older brother in one photo he posted to Instagram, while the siblings stood side-by-side with wide smiles in another.

Thompson wrote the Instagram image, “Let me adore you a bit more, before you’re not so small anymore #MyEverything.”

Meanwhile, Nichols gave birth to her child. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.