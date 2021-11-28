Report on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Thanksgiving Get-Together.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck took a break from their hectic schedules to spend Thanksgiving with one other.

Lopez, 52, flew to Los Angeles on Thursday to be with Affleck, 49, and her 13-year-old twins Max and Emme after a “intensive” few weeks filming upcoming projects, according to People. Marc Anthony, her ex-husband, is the father of her children.

An unnamed source told the newspaper that Lopez has been filming her next Netflix drama “The Mother” in Vancouver, Canada, this fall.

While the “Justice League” star spent Thanksgiving with Lopez and her children at her house, he also spent the day with his own children, according to the story. Affleck has three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, as well as son Samuel, nine.

“Jennifer flew back to Los Angeles from Vancouver to spend Thanksgiving with her kids and Ben,” an insider revealed. “She’s had a lot going on in the last two weeks.” Lopez has been working in Canada away from her loved ones, according to the insider, and she was looking forward to taking a break from filming.

“It’s been difficult for her to be separated from her children and Ben. She is eagerly anticipating a brief respite “the source went on.

According to a separate source, Affleck and Lopez are also planned to spend Christmas with their family and “will both get a break,” according to People. According to the insider, the singer-actress generally goes all out for the holidays and “makes it extremely special” for her children.

“[Jennifer] adores Christmas,” the source continued. “This year, it will take a little more planning because Ben wants to spend time with his children as well. They haven’t made any holiday plans yet and are still figuring things out.” Lopez and Affleck were photographed packing on the PDA as he saw his girlfriend off at a Los Angeles airport a few weeks ago, and their Thanksgiving celebration comes just weeks after they were spotted packing on the PDA as he saw his girlfriend off at a Los Angeles airport. Before the singer boarded a private plane at Van Nuys Airport earlier this month, the couple exchanged hugs and kisses.

At the time, an unnamed source told E! News that the two are “madly in love” and that being apart has caused them to “miss each other like crazy and become even more in love.”

“They’re making a lot of plans and are excited about their future together,” the source continued. “Every weekend, they attempt to fly home to visit their kids and each other.”