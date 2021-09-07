Report on How These Meghan-Harry Scenes From ‘Escaping The Palace’ Played Out In Real Life.

“Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace,” Lifetime’s third film on the Sussexes, recounts Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s exodus from royal life.

“Escaping the Palace,” which premiered on Labor Day, continues the story of Harry and Meghan after the events of “Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal” in 2019. The third chapter follows Prince Harry and Markle’s narrative from their second anniversary to their stunning appearance with Oprah Winfrey in March, combining tabloid claims with the couple’s own accounts.

People contrasted the Lifetime movie’s portrayal of some of Prince Harry and Markle’s most key moments in the past two years to how they actually transpired in real life after the film’s release. Continue reading to find out what the movie got right and what it didn’t.

2019 Trooping the Colour

In one scene, Prince Harry (Jordan Dean) and Markle (Sydney Morton) are seen on the balcony for the Trooping the Colour in 2019, their first public appearance since the birth of their eldest child, Archie. During the usual flypast, Prince Harry begs his wife to “Turn around!” Markle, who is still getting used to the palace’s regulations, complies with her husband’s request while fighting back tears.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were front and center in the film, but due to royal protocol, they were not as prominent in real life.

According to Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty, Markle “wasn’t as prominent as some people may have thought, but there’s a pecking order.”

”It wasn’t meant as a slight, but William, as the older, more senior brother, would go out [first]with his wife [Kate Middleton].”

“There’s no one setting everything out, telling her where to stand,” a palace source told the magazine. And there were a number of youngsters in the front row that everyone wanted.”

The final royal appearance of the Sussexes

According to “Escaping the Palace,” Prince Harry and Markle were reportedly removed from the royal procession during the Commonwealth Day service in March 2020, their final engagement as working royals before their official departure, ostensibly in revenge for their planned departure.

This causes conflict between Prince Harry (played by Jordan Whalen) and Prince William (played by Laura Mitchell), prompting Kate (played by Laura Mitchell) to interfere. Prince William eventually offers to skip the procession as well.

In reality, the Cambridges and Dussexes did not participate in the Queen’s royal procession at the time, but it didn’t mean they couldn’t. Brief News from Washington Newsday.