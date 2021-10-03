Report on How The Kardashians’ New Hulu Series Differs From ‘KUWTK’

With their impending Hulu series, the Kardashian-Jenner family will return to television sooner than expected.

Kris Jenner intimated that they had a new program coming up on Hulu after confirming that “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” would be returning for one last season last year. Now, an insider has revealed to Us Weekly exclusively how the family’s new reality show differs from “KUWTK.”

“The entire family will be on the new show, but Kim [Kardashian], Khloé [Kardashian], Kourtney [Kardashian], and Kris [Jenner] will be on it the most,” an unnamed source informed the publication. “There will be a significant focus on Kim’s path as a lawyer, which fans got a taste of last season [on ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’].” They’re trying to make [the new show]political.”

The Kardashian-Jenner family preferred “having more control” during filming, according to the source. The future episode will, according to the insider, “broadcast sooner than months out.”

“It’s a completely different idea. It’s more stylish. They’ve only lately begun filming. The source stated, “They’re going to try to keep filming on the low-key as much as possible to keep it a surprise for fans.”

Kim suggested that her family had returned to filming their regular activities last month when she posted a photo of a microphone pack on her lap on her Instagram Story. “Day 1,” she captioned the photo.

In June, the most recent episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” aired. The family exchanged gifts as if it were Christmas, which was pretty emotional. They also included a time capsule in the finale. Scott Disick wore a T-shirt that proclaimed, “I’m Staying Home,” while Kourtney chose an old Smooch T-shirt.

Kourtney added the keys to their former store Dash, and Kim placed her first-ever scent. Kylie Jenner added her first three lip kits to the collection, while Kendall Jenner chose a painting of their family’s old house. Kris applied for and received her formal “momager” license.

Kim revealed in September 2020 that their E! reality show, which had aired for 20 seasons, would be ending.

Kim posted on Instagram, “It is with heavy hearts that we have made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians.'”

“We are immensely grateful to all of you who have followed us for all of these years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes, and several spin-off shows,” the Skims founder stated. Brief News from Washington Newsday.