Report on Bobby Flay’s Departure From Food Network After 27 Years.

According to reports, Bobby Flay is departing his 27-year home network. After contract discussions broke through, the celebrity chef is rumored to be parting relations with the Food Network.

Unnamed sources close to the network exclusively informed Variety Thursday that Flay and Food Network were unable to strike a new contract agreement because both parties were far apart on financial issues.

Flay’s current contract with the Discovery-owned cabler, which is worth an estimated $80 million, is set to end later this year after three years. The 56-year-old restaurateur and businessman is free to depart the channel at the end of the year if no new contract is in place.

Flay’s reps declined to comment on the situation, citing the company’s policy of not issuing a statement while discussions are still ongoing.

Variety’s sources indicate, however, that Food Network has already made a choice after attempting to bargain with Flay for some time. The culinary network did not respond to a request for comment.

According to the New York Post, the decision may come as a surprise to the celebrity chef’s followers because he has been a member of the network since 1994, when the cable channel was still in its early days on the air.

For almost three decades, Flay has been a staple of Food Network programming. “Beat Bobby Flay,” “Chopped,” “Worst Cooks in America,” “Brunch at Bobby’s,” “Iron Chef America,” “The Best Thing I Ever Ate,” “Grillin’ and Chillin’,” and “The Next Food Network Star” are among his credits. “The Flay List,” which he co-created with his daughter Sophie, was the cooking program host’s most recent endeavor with the network.

Flay, who was the first chef to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, also owns and operates a number of highly successful restaurants across the country. According to Deadline, he is the executive chef at Amalfi in Las Vegas, Gato in New York, and Bobby’s Burger Palace, which has locations in 11 states.

The Daytime Emmy Award winner is the author of several cookbooks and has appeared on the TV show “Great Chefs.”