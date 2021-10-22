Report on Billie Eilish and boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce’s PDA at Doja Cat’s Birthday Party.

According to a rumor, Billie Eilish snuggled up to her boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce at Doja Cat’s birthday event this week.

Page Six stated that the “Happier Than Ever” singer, 19, and her 29-year-old beau were among the guests at Doja Cat’s undersea-themed 26th birthday party at Delilah in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

An alleged eyewitness told the newspaper that Eilish and her self-described “actor, writer, degenerate” boyfriend “were inseparable, swapping kisses” at the celebration.

“They stayed tight all night and never left each other’s side,” the person continued.

Vorce and Eilish began dating earlier this year, but they were not spotted together until April, when they were caught on a romantic stroll in Santa Barbara, California.

Other guests to Doja Cat’s party were French Montana, Bella Hadid, Tyga, Winnie Harlow, Karreuche Tran, Malia and Sasha Obama, and Teyana Taylor, in addition to Eilish and her partner. Justin Bieber was also present, as was his wife Hailey Baldwin.

The source told Page Six of the birthday girl, “Everyone was walking up to her and giving her hugs and singing ‘Happy Birthday.'”

Doja Cat mimicked Princess Kida from “Atlantis: The Lost Empire” for her undersea-themed event, wearing a pale blue bandeau and loincloth-like skirt, as well as a white wig.

“[Doja Cat] was having a great time with her friends and family.” “Everyone was dancing and singing along when the DJ played a couple of her songs,” the person claimed.

Eilish dated rapper Brandon Quention Adams, better known by his stage name 7:AMP, in the past. Her documentary “Billie Eilish: The World Is a Little Blurry,” which was published in February on Apple TV+, chronicled the ups and downs of their relationship.

The couple reached a breaking point in April 2019, when Q traveled to Indio, California, to support her at her first-ever Coachella performance, according to the documentary. When he didn’t have time to meet up with her thereafter, Eilish grew obviously irritated.

Later, Eilish told her parents, Patrick O’Connell and Maggie Baird, that a “self-destructive” Q had broken his hand by striking a wall, which alarmed her father.

After the documentary’s release, Adams received controversy. He later justified himself, claiming that when he and Eilish were dating, he was going through a difficult time because his brother had died.

He stated on his Instagram Story at the time, "Anyone who knows me knows where my heart is." "I'm staying."