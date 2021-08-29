Report on Amy Roloff’s wedding to Chris Marek, the star of “Little People, Big World.”

Amy Roloff and Chris Marek, stars of “Little People, Big World,” have married two years after announcing their engagement.

Roloff, 56, and Marek, 55, married Saturday in front of 146 people at Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon, in a ceremony held outside in front of a gazebo. The bride looked stunning in a wedding gown from Justin Alexander’s Sincerity Collection, while the groom looked smart in his black suit in photographs first provided by People.

The wedding was officiated by Michael Williams. Marek’s best man, Rick Hinkes, composed the song “Heart to Heart,” which Roloff walked down the aisle to.

The Macey Gard Band performed for the guests at the reception, which was housed in a tent outside, and Roloff and Marek had their first dance as a married couple to their song “At the End of the Day.”

“Our wedding day is a beautiful day, but our marriage is a lifetime together,” the bride, who was previously married to Matt Roloff, told People. Chris will be my partner for the rest of my life, and that makes me happy.”

“[It was tough] organizing a traditional wedding and all that goes with it, to what we want to have at our wedding,” she stated. For me, it felt like the two sometimes clashed. But, at the end of the day, it’s just Chris and me. It’s about merging our two lives into one and sharing it with our friends and family.”

Roloff also informed the site that she planned to do some self-care before the ceremony on Saturday morning. Before walking down the aisle, the TV celebrity wanted to spend some time writing in her journal and reading some devotions, according to her.

In September of this year, Roloff and Marek got engaged. After filing for divorce from Matt in 2015, they first met at a pool party in 2016. She never anticipated to fall in love with someone of normal height, according to the TV star.

According to People, Roloff remarked in a TLC broadcast in June 2017: “I simply never thought someone who is normal size would be interested in me.” “All I want is for him to never doubt or question the connection because I’m a small person.”

After 29 years of marriage, she formalized her divorce from Matt in 2016. They have three children: Jeremy and Zach, 31, Molly, 27, and Jacob, 24.