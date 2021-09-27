Report: Lena Dunham Marries Musician Luis Felber in Secret.

According to a source, Lena Dunham and Luis Felber have married.

Over the weekend, Dunham, 35, and Felber, 35, exchanged “I dos.” Their wedding was confirmed by an unknown source to People.

Felber appeared to allude to their special day on Sunday morning. He used heart and alien emojis to accompany The Zombies’ song “This Will Be Our Year” on his Instagram Story.

Dunham’s representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the outlet.

In an April interview with The New York Times, Dunham revealed her relationship with the English-Peruvian artist known professionally as Attawalpa.

“It’s been a couple months since we’ve seen one other. She said, “I feel incredibly happy,” and gushed about Felber, calling him “the greatest guy I’ve ever met.”

Dunham uploaded a series of images with her pet to commemorate his birthday in June.

“Luis, Happy Birthday!” (two hearts emoji) “I had no idea a baby was being born in England (Winchester, no less!) when I was 3 weeks old in downtown Manhattan, who would rocket into my life — wearing a lime green polar fleece snood — and challenge so many of my beliefs about myself and the world with magical abandon,” she wrote in the caption.

“Everyone who comes into contact with you is fortunate, whether creatively, emotionally, or by chance. But I’m the fortunate because that snood is now in our shared dresser.”

“The warmth of your love is like the warmth of the sun, and this will be our year, which has taken a long time to come,” she concluded. @attawalpa, Happy Birthday, Lulu.”

Dunham also shared a photo with her now-husband and their puppy in another post from the same month. She referred to them as a “family” in the caption. “The family we pick for ourselves is as powerful as family genetics can build,” she says.

She went on to say, “Taking this Sunday to cherish my family as it is now, as I created it, as it created me.”

Dunham previously contributed to Harper’s Magazine’s December 2020 issue with an essay. She highlighted her struggles to have a biological kid after undergoing a total hysterectomy in her op-ed.

She confesses to being fascinated with being a mother at one point. She looked for adoption websites, and her "erratic and desperate" obsession drove her to look for a surrogate after discovering that her ovary was still producing eggs. After several failed IVF cycles, she understood that her situation could be a.