Report: Kanye West is telling his friends that he and Kim Kardashian are back together, but no one believes him:

According to a story, Kanye West has been telling his music business associates that he and Kim Kardashian had restarted their romance.

West, 44, and Kardashian, 40, have remained friendly as they co-parent their four children — North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 — since the reality star filed for divorce in February. Months after their breakup, the “Gold Digger” rapper is now claiming that they are back together — but no one believes it, according to Page Six, which cited anonymous sources.

One music insider told the magazine, “Kanye has been telling other rappers that he and Kim are back together, but everyone knows that isn’t true.”

Industry insiders, on the other hand, believe West is putting on a great show of “performance art” in order to outsell his enemy Drake, who is set to release a new album shortly as well.

“The true story is that Kanye wants to surpass Drake in record sales, so he’s putting on a big performance art event to get everyone’s attention,” the person stated.

With West and Drake set to release their albums “Donda” and “Certified Lover Boy” around the same time, the two rappers have been trading barbs online, reigniting their 12-year-old animosity, according to Vanity Fair.

In a new collab with Trippie Redd titled “Betrayal,” Drake takes jabs at both the Yeezy founder and his frequent partner Pusha T.

According to Vanity Fair, Drake raps, “All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know / Forty-five, forty-four (burned out), let it go / Ye ain’t changin’ s–t for me, it’s set in stone.”

West retaliated by posting and then deleting a screenshot of Drake’s Toronto address. He also uploaded a screenshot of a strange text message he sent to an eight-person group chat, which some fans assume was about Drake. Before uploading a photo of Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, West joined Pusha T to the chat.

“This is what I live for. My entire life has been ruined by nerdy jock n—s like you. You will never be able to recover. He added underneath, “I promise you.”

According to Page Six’s source, West and the founder of Skims did not speak for “months” after she filed for divorce, but “began talking again earlier this summer for the sake of their children.”

“Kim is a wonderful person – she is, even if she and Kanye aren’t together again. Brief News from Washington Newsday.