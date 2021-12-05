Report: Kanye West Has Three Reasons Why He Doesn’t Want To Divorce Kim Kardashian.

According to a source, Kanye West does not want to break his marriage to Kim Kardashian for a variety of reasons.

Months after filing for divorce in February, the “Gold Digger” rapper, who now goes as Ye, has made public pleas to “bring my family back together” in a Thanksgiving prayer he uploaded on Instagram last month.

“He refers to the reasons for reuniting with Kim as ‘The Holy Trinity,'” a source close to West told the New York Post’s Page Six.

One of the three reasons West doesn’t want to divorce Kardashian, according to the insider, is that he “isn’t sure if any other lady will be able to put up with him.”

“He’s a lot — and Kim is used to it all, so he doesn’t need to explain anything to her.

When he is having a bad day, she knows how to put up with him “explains a buddy.

The second reason, according to the source, is West and Kardashian’s four children, North, 8, Chicago, 3, and Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2.

In November, West remarked on Revolt TV’s “Drink Champs” that his children “want their parents to stay together,” and that he wants the same.

The third reason West wants to reunite with Kardashian, according to a source, is because “as a religious person,” he does not want to divorce her.

Another reason West doesn’t want to divorce Kardashian, according to the insider, is that the Yeezy designer “cares about his image” and feels Kardashian “looks nice next to him.”

According to the outlet, West’s representative did not reply to demands for comment.

The news comes less than a week after West attempted to win back his separated wife by posting a lengthy public prayer to his Instagram account on Thanksgiving Day.

In a five-minute video, he added, “All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I repair the hurt that I’ve created.” “I accept responsibility for my conduct. Misactions is a new word to add to your vocabulary. All of my accomplishments and failures have one thing in common: I.” During a speech at the Los Angeles Mission’s Annual the day before Thanksgiving, West reportedly said that God wanted him to reunite with Kardashian. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.