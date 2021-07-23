Report: George Clooney and his wife Amal get glam for dinner with their family in Italy.

According to a source, George Clooney and Amal Clooney looked stylish when they went out to dinner with their family and friends this week.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the “Ocean’s Eleven” star and the human rights lawyer were seen in their date-night outfits as they boarded a speedboat to head to dinner in Lake Como, Italy.

In the neighborhood, Clooney owns an 18th-century villa.

At the Grand Hotel Tremezzo’s restaurant, Clooney and Amal were joined by her sister Tala Alamuddin and her husband, as well as their mother, Baria Alamuddin.

Amal, 43, donned a white high-low dress with a ruffled hemline to the event, which she accessorized with strappy heels and a handbag. For their night out, Clooney wore a gray suit and a white button-up shirt.

An unnamed insider told People in June that the Clooneys, who married in 2014 and had 4-year-old twins Alexander and Ella, “didn’t spend time in Lake Como last year.”

“They are back in Italy for the first time in two years. They appear to be overjoyed to be back. Friends they haven’t seen since the outbreak are overjoyed to see them again,” the insider stated.

Clooney and Amal have been keeping a quiet profile lately, mainly making appearances for work. In April, he discussed his and his wife’s humanitarian activity and how they encourage their children to give back.

“You make an effort to [instill philanthropic values].” Clooney told ET, “They’re not nearly four yet, so they don’t [understand].” “My kids will always remark, ‘This is for the poor people.’ They’ll pick up a toy and say, ‘This is for the poor people.’ ‘All right,’ I say. OK, then let’s put it in the basket and deliver it to the poor.’ Then there’s this look of disbelief on their faces when reality sets in.”

Clooney’s parents “always taught me that the best things you can do [are]challenge people in power and look out for those who aren’t in power and those kinds of things,” according to Clooney.

Clooney gushed over Amal again in a December 2020 interview with the site. He remarked of having children, “It’s probably best that I did it when I met my wife.” “She is stunning, charming, and everything… In every room she enters, she is the smartest person. I’m always honored to be standing beside her.”

