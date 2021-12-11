Report: Ben Affleck Seems Angry As He Vents To Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner.

While walking together in Los Angeles this week, Ben Affleck appeared to vent to his friendly ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Garner and Affleck, who have remained close while they raise their three children, were caught on a sidewalk Thursday enjoying what appeared to be an impassioned chat.

The “13 Going on 30” actress, 49, was photographed wearing a cream knit cardigan, a light blue button-down shirt, blue trousers, and brown sneakers, which she teamed with black-framed glasses. Affleck, who is also 49, wore a black coat, blue trousers, and brown suede boots for the occasion.

In the photos, Affleck, who was wearing a white face mask, can be seen waving aggressively while Garner appeared to be paying attention. At one moment, the “Justice League” star was spotted staring at Garner with a wide-eyed gaze.

Although Affleck appeared agitated, the site noted that he was not angry with his children’s mother. Garner remained calm throughout the interview, even smiling at times, indicating that she was not the source of his rage.

According to photographers who saw them, the couple was out for a stroll in Los Angeles before stopping to have the conversation.

Affleck was also seen standing behind Garner, who was wearing a black face mask, and leaning over to look at a brochure she was holding in some paparazzi images. The pamphlet’s contents are uncertain.

According to the outlet, the actors’ representatives have yet to reply to calls for comment.

From 2005 to 2018, Affleck and Garner were married. Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, are their three children.

While Affleck has moved on from his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, he and Garner continue to see each other for the sake of their children.

Garner previously accompanied Affleck and Lopez, 52, as their respective children went trick-or-treating in Malibu, California, on Halloween. With ex-husband Marc Anthony, she has 13-year-old twins Max and Emme.

Earlier that day, Affleck and Garner spent time with their children at Huckleberry Café in Santa Monica.

“Everyone gets along, and the kids are constantly the center of attention. Jennifer Garner, Ben Garner, and Jen Garner all wanted the kids to enjoy a fantastic Halloween “People reported at the time that an unnamed source told them. “The children are pals and wanted to go trick-or-treating as a group. It seemed only natural that they would all go together.”