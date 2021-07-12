Renters on Universal Credit should be aware that they may be ordered to return thousands of dollars.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) is reviewing claims it granted without following conventional verification procedures.

As a result of the checks done on claims during lockdown, private renters on Universal Credit may be asked to return thousands of pounds.

Claimants must give verifications, such as a copy of their tendency agreements, during face-to-face interviews with the DWP, however these interviews were halted at the start of lockdown.

Because they couldn’t visit a JobCentre, many new Universal Credit claims were filed online or over the phone.

Tina Newman, a 40-year-old private renter, told the I that she has been ordered to refund £5,372 of her Universal Credit housing element because she does not have a tenancy agreement.

In a “rent-to-rent” arrangement, she pays her rent and bills to one of her housemates rather than the landlord directly.

Ms. Newman, of Essex, had bank statements showing her rent was paid to her housemate, but the government does not recognize this as an official form of rental liability.

The DWP would take a written letter from her landlord as confirmation, but the landlord – who has yet to be identified – has refused to supply one and claims Ms Newman does not live there.

Ms. Newman claims that when she first applied for Universal Credit in March after losing her job, the DWP did not request a tenancy agreement as part of the verification procedure.

According to Alice Devoy, a caseworker working with Ms Newman, who hopes to appeal the judgment, rent-to-rent arrangements have increased by 100 percent since lockdown began.

“Refusing to grant housing benefit to those who do not have a tenancy agreement is discriminatory,” Ms Devoy added.

“We are concerned that this DWP policy would be especially detrimental to individuals who live in unregulated properties.”

Because the “shadow renting” sector is notoriously difficult to obtain data on, it is impossible to tell how many private renters do not have a tenancy agreement.

Ms Newman did not declare she was sub-letting without a lease agreement, according to a DWP spokeswoman, which would make her ineligible for the housing component of. The summary comes to a close.