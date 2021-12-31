Religious Holidays in 2022: A Comprehensive Calendar For Christians, Jews, Muslims, Hindus, and Buddhists

Even though we don’t need to be reminded when St. Patrick’s Day or Christmas Day fall, there are other religious holidays that are dependent on the lunar calendar.

The following is a list of notable days observed by some of the world's most popular faiths. (It's worth noting that Jewish and Islamic festivals generally begin at sundown the night before.) The dates of Islamic holidays are subject to shift based on moon sightings.) Christian festivals in 2022: Epiphany, January 6th, Thursday Sunday, January 9th: Jesus' Baptism Wednesday, February 2nd: Candlemas Monday, February 14th is St. Valentine's Day. Wednesday, March 2nd is Ash Wednesday. Thursday, March 17th is St. Patrick's Day. Saturday, March 19th is St. Joseph's Day. Palm Sunday is on April 10th. Thursday, April 14th is Maundy Thursday. Friday, April 15th: Good Friday Easter Sunday is April 17th. Monday, April 18th: Easter Monday Saturday, April 23rd: St. George's Day Thursday, May 26th: Jesus' Ascension Sunday, June 5th: Pentecost Sunday, June 12th: Trinity Sunday Thursday, June 16th: Corpus Christi Wednesday, June 29th is the Feast of Saints Peter and Paul. Monday, July 25th is St. James the Great's Day. Monday, August 1st: Lammas Monday, August 15th: Mary's Assumption Wednesday, September 14th is Holy Cross Day. Thursday, September 29th: Michaelmas Monday, October 31st: All Hallows Eve Tuesday, November 1st: All Saints' Day Wednesday, November 2nd: All Souls' Day Advent begins on Sunday, November 27th. Wednesday, November 30th: St. Andrew's Day Tuesday, December 6th is St. Nicholas Day. Saturday, December 24th: Christmas Eve Sunday, December 25th: Christmas Wednesday, December 28th: Holy Innocents Tu B'Shevat is observed on January 16, 2022. Wednesday, March 16th: Purim Friday, April 15: Passover; Saturday, April 23: Passover – Final Day 27th of April Wednesday: Yom HashoahMay 3, Tuesday: Yom HaZikaronMay 4, Wednesday: Yom HaAtzma'utMay 18, Wednesday: Lag B'OmerMay 18, Wednesday: Yom HaAtzma'ut Saturday, May 28th: Yom Yerushalayim 4th of June Saturday, August 5th: Shavuot Saturday: Tish'a B'AvRosh Hashanah, September 25-27 Wednesday, September 28th: Gedaliah's Fast Tuesday, October 4th: Yom Kippur; Sunday, October 9th: Sukkot Chanukah (or Hanukkah) is celebrated from December 18 to 26. Holidays in Islam 1st of March, 2022 Lailat al Miraj (Tuesday) Friday, March 18: Lailat al Bara'ah; Saturday, April 2: Ramadan begins. Friday, April 29: Laylat al Qadr; Monday, May 2: Eid al-Fitr (End of Ramadan) Friday, July 8: Waqf al Arafa – Hajj Saturday, July 9th: Eid al-Adha Tuesday, August 2nd: Ashura/Muharram Thursday, August 19th: Hijra (Islamic New Year) Friday, October 7th: Milad un Nabi Buddhist festivals Monday, January 10, 2022 – Bodhi Day Feb. 15, Tuesday: Nirvana DayFeb. 16, Wednesday: Magha Puja/Sangha DayApril 16, Saturday: Theravada New YearMay 16, Monday: Wesak or Buddha DayAug. 13, Saturday: ObonHindu festivals Friday, January 14, 2022: Makar Sankranti/Pongal Tuesday, January 18th: Thaipusam Tuesday, February 16th: Vasant Panchami Tuesday, March 1st: Maha Shivaratri; Thursday, March 17th: Holika Dahan Friday, March 18th: Holi