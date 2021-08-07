Regular bathing, according to Jake Gyllenhaal, is “less necessary.”

The “Spider-Man: Far From Home” star opened out about his bathing habits in an interview with Vanity Fair on Thursday, revealing that he has a pretty casual attitude about keeping himself clean and that he has gotten increasingly disillusioned with current showering procedures.

“I’m finding that bathing is becoming less and less necessary,” he remarked.

“I do believe, because Elvis Costello is fantastic, that good manners and horrible breath get you nowhere,” Gyllenhaal said. So that’s what I do. But I also believe that there is a world of not bathing that is quite beneficial to skin upkeep, and that we organically clean ourselves.”

Gyllenhaal was also surprised to learn that loofahs “come from nature,” saying, “They feel like they’ve been manufactured in a machine, but that’s absolutely not true.” It has fascinated me since I was a child.”

The star of “Nightcrawler” has joined a growing list of celebrities who have stated that they do not believe in bathing on a regular basis.

When Kristen Bell and her husband Dax Shepard appeared on “The View” on Tuesday to promote their new movie “Family Game Fight,” they admitted that they don’t bathe their children every day. In fact, the “Frozen” actress claims she listens for the “stink” to notify her when it’s time to shower their daughters Delta, 6, and Lincoln, 8.

“Getting a scent is biology’s way of telling you that you need to clean it up. “There’s a red flag here,” Bell explained. “Honestly, it’s simply bacteria; once you acquire bacteria, you’ve got to get in the tub or shower.” So I don’t mind [Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s] behavior. I’m anticipating the stench.”

When Kunis and Kutcher went on Shepard and Monica Padman’s “Armchair Expert” podcast last month, they discussed their bathing habits. The couple stated that they only bathe their children if they can see dirt on them.

“I didn’t have hot water as a kid, so I didn’t shower much,” Kunis explained, adding, “But when I had kids, I didn’t wash them every day either.” I was never the type of mom who bathed their infants.”

“Now, here’s the deal: clean them if you can see the dirt on them. Otherwise, it’s pointless,” Kutcher continued.

Daily bathing are not recommended for children, especially babies, according to some specialists.

