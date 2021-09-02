Regé-Jean Page Attends The GQ Awards With Girlfriend Emily Brown [Photos].

Regé-Jean Page and his girlfriend Emily Brown arrived in style at the British GQ Men of the Year Awards 2021 on Wednesday in London.

As they arrived at the event, the couple was seen holding hands. Brown, 31, wore a traditional black jacket with laced inner-wear, while the 31-year-old “Bridgerton” star wore a green suit. Page won the award for Outstanding Performance of the Year.

On Instagram, a fan posted images of the couple. “I can’t see anything!!! I can’t see anything!! I’m fortunate in that I’m blind!!! “I know you wish you could undo this, but you can’t !!,” wrote the user.

“Why do you want to unsee?” one individual asked in response to the caption. All that matters is that he is content. “Don’t judge,” one fan said, while another exclaimed, “OMG OMG OMG! Nooooooo! My night has been destroyed, and my life is in shambles! She seemed to be too old for him! Is this the triangle you’re talking about?”

“They appeared nervous as they clutched hands tightly,” a social media user commented. The duo is quite trendy and exciting.”

The photographs also elicited some amusing responses.

“I was going to marry him, so now what?” one fan said. “What is going on with my wedding plans?!?”

Many celebrities attended the event, including Prince Harry, Sacha Baron Cohen, Harris Reed, Beeple, and Bobby Gillespie.

After being sighted together in London earlier this year, a source stated that Page and Brown – a soccer player and a copywriter – were dating. The actor, on the other hand, has never spoken publicly about his ladylove.

Page will next be seen in “The Gray Man,” an action thriller directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, and Julia Butters will all appear in the film.

He’ll also appear in the adventure fantasy film “Dungeons & Dragons,” which will hit theaters in March 2023. Director duo John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein are in charge of the film. Chris Pine, Sophia Lillis, and Michelle Rodriguez will all star in the highly anticipated film.