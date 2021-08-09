Regardless of their grades, A-level students will receive a free meal tomorrow.

A-level students who receive their results tomorrow will be eligible for a free Taco Bell meal at one of the company’s Merseyside locations.

Students can claim their free taco by showing their A-level results statement at any time on August 10 without having to make a purchase.

The promotion will be valid for takeaway, dine-in, and click-and-collect orders.

The ‘classic’ afternoon tea sessions at Sefton Park Palm House have been announced for August. The promotion is accessible at all Taco Bell locations across the UK.

Taco Bell’s UK and Europe general manager Gino Casciani remarked regarding the promotion, “Results Day is a day that lives long in the calendars of many of our consumers.”

“We understand that it might be a day of mixed feelings, so on Taco Tuesday, August 10th, we want to put a smile on students’ faces by providing them with free tacos all day.

“We want to honor the hard work and achievement of students across the UK in what may have been the most interrupted year of study ever,” says the company. Students may get their free taco all day on August 10 at the Bold Street or Knowsley retail park locations in Liverpool.

The Mexican restaurant chain said in a statement that “UK students will be able to enjoy their choice of filling, whether it’s the delicious, seasoned beef or black beans, topped with cheddar cheese and freshly chopped lettuce in a hard-shell corn tortilla in a hard-shell corn tortilla in a hard-shell corn tortilla in a hard-shell corn tortilla in a hard-shell corn tortilla in a hard-shell corn tortilla in a hard-shell corn tortilla in a hard-shell corn tortilla in The franchise has 65 locations throughout the United Kingdom.

In 2010, it opened its first store in the United Kingdom at Lakeside Shopping Centre. Since then, a number of north-west outlets have opened, including one in Manchester’s Arndale Centre.

Taco Bell is the world’s largest Mexican fast food brand, and its Bold Street location has been open in Liverpool since 2018.