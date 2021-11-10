Reese Witherspoon’s InStyle cover photo has been criticized, and the magazine’s editor-in-chief has responded.

Reese Witherspoon appears on the cover of InStyle for the December/January 2022 issue, but many internet users were not pleased with her appearance.

On Monday, Witherspoon’s cover shot for the magazine was released on Instagram by InStyle. Witherspoon was photographed sitting with one hand on her hip. She’s dressed in a black gown and has her trademark blonde hair and blue eyes.

“Having made the transition from actress to mogul, #ReeseWitherspoon understands that true success involves bringing all her girls along for the ride,” the post stated.

Several Instagram users reacted quickly to InStyle’s post, with many asking if the “Morning Show” actress approved of her photo on the cover, which was significantly manipulated in their opinion. Many people claimed that the star of “Cruel Intentions” had changed so much that they couldn’t identify her.

“Did she give her approval to this change? This does not appear to be her “one person remarked

“As if she needed any retouching at all! Simply snap a lovely photograph! “another has been added.

“She doesn’t resemble herself in the least. What a feeling of power. a lot of airbrushing “a third person used an emoji of a happy face with tears of pleasure.

Many people were likewise upset over the supposedly manipulated photo. They claim that the “Legally Blonde” actress is already stunning and that her cover doesn’t need to be changed.

“Unrecognizable. What did you do to this lovely lady? “A crying face emoji was used by one of the commenters.

“To be honest, it’s depressing to witness. She’s a stunning young lady. Keep your hands off her face. It’s dangerous, because it sends the wrong message “A fifth user voiced their opinion.

Following the outpouring of criticism, InStyle editor-in-chief Laura Brown took to the comments area of the magazine’s website to defend the cover.

“For those who are criticising on the retouching, the brief was very seductive, with a heavy eye and large hair. You don’t see Reese like this very often, which was the point “MSN obtained a snapshot of her writing. “At @InStylemagazine, we’re not in the business of embalming women.” However, her statement drew additional criticism from social media users, who questioned whether Witherspoon’s appearance was purely due to her hair and cosmetics.

“It doesn’t appear to be her… not because to the hair or make-up, “one penned

Another person concurred, saying Witherspoon appeared to be 20 years younger on the cover and “looks just like her daughter.”

“It’s insulting their brains to tell your followers it’s the makeup/hair/clothes,” the netizen continued.