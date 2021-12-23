Reese Witherspoon saw her mother, a former nurse, save a life while driving down the highway.

Reese Witherspoon is completely awestruck by her mother’s “infinite compassion” for others. When asked to appear on the talk show hosted by long-time friend and fellow actor Drew Barrymore, Witherspoon described a time when she was a child and saw her mother, a nurse, save a life.

According to PEOPLE, On Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Drew Barrymore Show,” Witherspoon became emotional while talking about her mother, Betty, after learning that the audience was entirely made up of nurses.

When Barrymore, 46, questioned Witherspoon, 45, about her mother, the “Legally Blonde” star responded, “Oh my god, you’re going to make me weep.”

“I was on the phone with my mother when your producer announced that the entire audience was made up of nurses, and my mother and I both burst out laughing. Because I was raised by a nurse, I believe my mother has an endless supply of compassion.” “My mother worked nights and weekends, so I had to fend for myself; my brother and I would cook dinner and take care of everything. She was exhausted, but she adored her patients,” the “Morning Show” reported “star kept going. “She was in charge of labor and delivery as well as neonatal critical care. I would bring her and the other nurses donuts.” Witherspoon went on to say that she has always admired her mother, particularly because of her “endless compassion for others.” “As actors, we receive a lot of attention,” said the Oscar winner, “but my mother and father — my father was a doctor, my mother was a nurse — I’ve seen my mother save people’s lives.” The “Big Little Lies” star then went on to describe a time when she was a child and witnessed her mother saving a life. “I watched her resuscitate her closest friend, who had been in a horrific accident when we were both young, on the side of a highway. We don’t pay enough attention to the folks who do the difficult work of saving lives “Witherspoon was added to the mix.

Barrymore and Witherspoon went on to say that nurses and other frontline workers during the epidemic deserve greater respect because they have kept the country safe since the beginning of 2020 by working around the clock and putting their own needs aside for the sake of others.

"I believe that dedicating your life to caring for others is one of the most honourable professions," she remarked, turning to the.