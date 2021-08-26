Reese Witherspoon Dances In The Kitchen To Celebrate Her Kids’ Return To School [Video].

Reese Witherspoon is overjoyed that her children have returned to school, giving her some much-needed alone time.

The 45-year-old actress shared a video of herself dancing to Junior Senior’s 2002 song “Move Your Feet” on Instagram on Wednesday.

The actress danced in the kitchen while filling her mug with coffee and then grabbing some cake from the counter, dressed in a yellow jumpsuit.

Witherspoon captioned the photo, which has received over 400,000 likes, “When the kids go back to school and you have the house to yourself.”

Other celebs shared their responses to the joyful film in the comments section.

“I adore you,” Awkwafina, star of “Ocean’s 8,” said.

“This reminds me of your dance scene in This Means War,” comedian Chelsea Handler wrote. But not with the intention of having sex.”

Victoria Mahoney, star of “Yelling to the Sky,” applauded Witherspoon for her “cool” overhead shots, tweeting, “great OVERHEAD SHOT & like how you palmed it !”

“HAHAHAH that cake grab!” wrote author Nathan Turner.

In the meantime, fashion designer Monique Lhuillier shared her joy at the prospect of her own children returning to school. She wrote, “Counting down the days until mine comes back.”

Ava, 21, Deacon, 17, and Tennessee, 8, are Witherspoon’s three children. Her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe shares Ava and Deacon, while her spouse Jim Toth shares Tennessee.

After splitting from her 11-year marriage with Phillippe in 2008, the actress married Toth in 2011.

In June, Witherspoon discussed her relationship with her older children, revealing that it is quite emotional for her.

“The idea of having a long relationship with grown children makes me want to cry,” she told Interview Magazine. “I never anticipated to have the kind of relationship with them, but it’s so fulfilling to be able to have children with whom you can process life a little bit, and they help me comprehend the complexity of what it means to be a human now.”

Witherspoon’s next project is the film “Your Place or Mine,” directed by Aline Brosh McKenna, which she will star in.