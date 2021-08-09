Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe get drunk together [photo].

Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe are known for having a good time.

In a beautiful Instagram photo uploaded on Saturday, the actress from “Cruel Intentions” was seen making a drink with her daughter. The snapshot depicts Ava holding one half of a lime in one hand and the other half in the other, as if it were a monocle, to her right eye.

“Anyone for a margarita?”

The image was captioned by Ava.

“Margarita for everyone,” wrote Witherspoon in the comments section.

Fans were quick to note out how similar the mother and daughter looked as soon as Ava published the photo on Instagram.

Ava could easily pass for Witherspoon’s twin.

One user said, “Reese and Ryan genuinely stated ‘copy and paste.'”

Another person said, “literal twins.”

This isn’t the first time Witherspoon and Ava have made the world take a second look at them. The actress from “Legally Blonde” captioned a vacation selfie of the two of them beaming in July, “My Girl.”

The 21-year-old UC Berkeley student’s bangs were quickly praised by fans and celebrities. Some even advised that Witherspoon try the same hairdo as her mother, so the two may appear to be twins.

“Yes! Get your bangs on! “You also look like sisters,” Zooey Deschanel added, prompting Courteney Cox to respond, “I mean…why not?”

“Cutest mother&daughter duo! it’s unbelievable how she looks exactly like you adore u both and yes bangs will look so good on you,” one user remarked.

Her daughter, whom she shares with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, is particularly close to the actress from “Wild.” In September, the star of “Little Fires Everywhere” posted a touching Instagram message in honor of her daughter’s 21st birthday.

“Wow! How did this small kid grow up to be 21 years old? “Happy Birthday to my lovely kid who has grown into the most incredible young woman,” the actress said alongside two photographs, one of her with her lookalike daughter and another of Ava when she was a toddler.

“Her compassion, kindness, and big heart never cease to astound me. There aren’t enough words to express my gratitude for everything you’ve already accomplished, Ava. I’m looking forward to seeing all of the good you’ll do in the world. She wrote, “I love you so much.”