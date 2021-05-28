Ree Drummond, star of “The Pioneer Woman,” joked that she “wept openly” after eating this meal.

While eating her current meal, Ree Drummond considers her next meal.

Drummond admits that she thinks about food a lot. She even thinks about her next meal while eating, according to Parade magazine.

“I’ve always enjoyed eating,” Drummond admits. “My sister and I are identical twins. We start thinking about the next meal as soon as we complete the last one.”

Drummond’s daughter confirmed that her mother enjoys cooking and eating. The Pioneer Woman assisted her daughter, Alex, in planning her wedding dinner meal. Alex claims that her mother tasted the dish during an Instagram Q&A.

“To be honest, my mother was the genius behind the wedding menu,” Alex remarked. “I haven’t even had a taste of the meal yet. My mother tried everything for us.” Alex knows how much she appreciates a good meal, according to Drummond. “Alex correctly stated that I love food more than anyone she knows, therefore she has confidence in me,” Drummond says.

Drummond sings the praises of buffalo chicken salad when it comes to favorite dishes. This salad, she claims, is a take on Buffalo wings. She joked with her fans that she “wept openly” while making the salad.

During a flight, she got the idea for the Buffalo chicken salad, she informs her followers. On The Pioneer Woman website, Drummond writes, "All I remember is hearing, as I lay my head back against the seat immediately after takeoff, that the lunch choice for that flight would be fish tacos or Buffalo chicken Salad." She claims to have had a dream about a…