Ree Drummond of “The Pioneer Woman” shares her favorite summer cocktail.

Ree Drummond, star of The Pioneer Woman, likes a nice beverage just as much as a delectable home-cooked dinner. When it comes to cocktails, she prefers certain types over others. The Food Network chef revealed her favorite summer cocktail.

During Alex Drummond’s wedding cocktail hour, special cocktails were provided.

Drummond discussed the unique cocktails served during her daughter’s (Alex Drummond) wedding. She claims that two cocktails were created specifically for Alex and her husband, Mauricio Scott.

The bride and groom gathered their loved ones for cocktail hour on an outside terrace erected for the occasion, where guests enjoyed cocktails made for Alex and Mauricio: hers was a raspberry Moscow mule, his was a margarita on the rocks (not too sweet! ),” Drummond wrote on her blog.

Ree Drummond’s summer drink of choice

Drummond was asked to share her favorite summer cocktail by a reader. In the most recent issue of The Pioneer Woman magazine, she gave her top pick.

Drummond adds, “I love any kind of berry lemonade or limeade with a touch of vodka!” “I equate my Blueberry-Basil Limeade with summertime in particular.” Drummond offered her limeade recipe, which she described as “amazing.” You’ll need basil, fresh lime juice, fresh blueberries, and one cup of sugar for this dish. The Pioneer Woman website has the complete recipe.

There’s even a recipe for Blueberry-Basil Lemonade ice pops on the site if you’re searching for a frozen summer delight. Gaby Dalkin, a guest blogger, shared her delectable recipe. These pops, she explains, are ideal for a family barbecue or a summer celebration.

Coffee is Ree Drummond’s favorite beverage.

