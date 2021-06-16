Ree Drummond, aka ‘The Pioneer Woman,’ shared some simple weight-loss advice.

Ree Drummond, star of The Pioneer Woman, has been devoting her days to a healthy lifestyle, and she’s revealing some of her weight-loss secrets. Drummond began her health quest in January and has seen incredible results, including weight loss and increased physical activity, all while avoiding fad diets.

What was Ree Drummond’s weight loss?

Drummond wrote about her weight loss struggle on The Pioneer Woman blog on June 15, detailing how she became determined to make a healthy shift. “What pushed me the most was just wanting to feel better and have more energy,” she said, adding that she wanted to “slim down” for her daughter’s wedding in May.

“I was fatigued, puffy, and desperate in January, just before I bit the bullet and took the leap,” she wrote, adding, “And I knew I shouldn’t be feeling that way.”

Drummond disclosed how much weight she’s shed so far and that she’s still on her healthy journey. She explained, “As of today, I’ve shed 43 pounds.” “I hesitate to even say that number since it isn’t about the weight loss for me right now.”

The Pioneer Woman star continued, “I obviously needed to lose weight for my own preference based on where I believed I should be, but it’s more about how I feel after a few months of regular exercise, more moving, and more mindful eating.”

“Feeling good is really all that matters,” she continued, “and as a result, weigh-ins are becoming less and less essential to me.” “I’ll keep weighing in every day to make sure I have all the data I need moving ahead, but the number isn’t what I’m concerned about right now.”

How Ree Drummond lost so much weight

In her post, Drummond detailed how she lost weight, hoping to provide “inspiration” to others. “As a… This story is a short summary. Hope you enjoyed.