Reduced price for a “luxury” flat with views of the Liver Building.

In Liverpool, an apartment with’stunning’ views of one of the city’s most renowned monuments has just gone on the market.

On Water Street, the two-bedroom apartment is virtually directly across from the Strand and the Three Graces.

The flat, which is located in the ‘prestigious and historical’ Tower Building, with views of the Liver Building and the harbor.

This summer, there has been a boom in housing searches in this area of the city.

According to Rightmove, it’s presently listed with Purplebricks and was recently lowered to £420,000.

According to Rightmove, the average price of houses in Liverpool city centre during the last year was £179,530.

The bulk of properties sold in Liverpool City Centre last year were flats, with an average price of £164,377.

Terraced houses sold for an average of £397,875, while semi-detached houses were sold for £254,106.

The Strand, on the other hand, is a specific section of Liverpool’s waterfront where costs are bound to be higher than the city center average.

Because of its proximity to the Three Graces, the waterfront, and Albert Dock, prices in this region are higher.

According to Rightmove data from the previous five years, the average price of flats on or near the Strand is £215,969.

Flats were sold for between £190,000 and £382,000.

Flats on the Albert Dock, immediately across the road, have averaged £346,793 in the last five years.

The most recent sold prices in this region were £407,500, £547,000, and £307,000.

The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a spacious open plan living space, according to the photos.

A kitchen with white granite worktops, wall and base cabinets, built-in appliances, and a breakfast bar makes up the 36-foot living area.

This space features large bay windows with views of the clock, the world-famous Liver Birds, and the cruise ship terminal on the front side.

Although the flat has been decorated in a modern style, the building still maintains certain period details.

A secure automobile parking area beneath the building is also available, with simple drive-in and park access.

It’s been described as a “unique and important asset” to any city-center property.

“Situated in the prominent and historical Tower,” says the Purplebricks listing.

“The summary comes to an end.”