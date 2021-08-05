Red Velvet, a South Korean girl group, is back with a new album after a hiatus.

After a nearly two-year sabbatical, Red Velvet, one of Korean pop music’s most coveted girl groups, is poised to make an official comeback on Aug. 16 with a new album.

Next week, the five-member girl group will release their new album “Queendom.”

In a tweet on Aug. 2, the band previewed the announcement.

The teaser was accompanied by a gleaming logo for the group’s sixth mini-album, “Queendom.”

Fans instantly flocked to Twitter to express their delight at the girl group’s return.

“Red Velvet always brightens and completes my day. Guys, mark your calendars for August 16th! One fan wrote, “#RedVelvet #Queendom.”

“Please. Irene reclining on the crook of Seulgi’s neck, Joy lowering herself to the same level as Irene, and Yeri almost covering Wendy. Please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please “I adore Red Velvet and am overjoyed that they’re back,” commented another admirer.

According to Koreaboo, the release of “Queendom” follows the group’s seventh-year anniversary in the music industry on August 1.

Red Velvet staged a live broadcast via South Korean streaming app Naver V to honor their 2014 debut, in which members recalled their experiences since their debut.

“I spent seven years as a trainee. Time moved slowly back then, but now it moves at a breakneck pace. It’s a strange sensation, because time has flown by faster than I could have imagined.” “I’ve been at this company for 14 years,” Kang Seulgi, better known as Seulgi, said in the broadcast, according to Soompi.

Kim Yeri, or Yeri, the group’s youngest member, also mentioned how rapidly time has passed since she first joined the group.

“I made my debut when I was 17 years old and am now 23 years old. I can’t believe what I’m hearing. I’m sure the others around me are as surprised as I am. This has always seemed like such a distant era, so it feels quite new.”

In December 2019, Red Velvet released their most recent album, “The ReVe Festival” Finale,” which included the title tune “Psycho.” Since then, the group has taken a sabbatical after one of its members, Shon Seung Wan, commonly known as Wendy, was injured during a practice prior to their performance at SBS’ annual “Gayo Daejun” event. Wendy was brought to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with fractures in her pelvis and wrist, as well as injuries to her face, according to Billboard.

Red Velvet has been making waves since their debut in 2014. Brief News from Washington Newsday.