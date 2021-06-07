Recipe for zesty carrot chutney by David Atherton

“Chutneys are so much more than a cheese companion, and they can be used in a variety of dishes,” explains David Atherton. “I use chopsticks to pick at chutney while eating a stir-fry, add it to tortilla wraps, nestle a dollop next to my work salad, and eat it with most curries. Try it, and it’ll be as common as tomato ketchup in no time.”

spicy carrot chutney by David Atherton

Ingredients are as follows: (makes 2 x 300ml jars)

300g peeled and coarsely grated carrots

2 garlic cloves, minced 1 small onion, finely chopped

150 milliliters apple cider vinegar

150 milliliters water

110 g brown sugar, soft

2tsp nigella (black onion) seeds

4 bay leaves3g salt

Method:

Add the carrots to a pan with the o