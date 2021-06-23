Recipe for coconut slaw

“Coconut is my all-time favorite fruit. Vanessa Bolosier, author of the cookbook, says, “I adore it because it’s so versatile: from beginning to dessert, the choices are unlimited.” “I came up with this recipe because I love coconut souskay – a classic Martinique dish – but I always felt it lacked something, a little spice, richness, texture…

“This is one of my customers’ favorites, and it’s always on the menu request list at my supper clubs.”

Ingredients are as follows: (Serves 4)

14 carrots, finely shredded 1 coconut

14 Scotch bonnet chilli, very carefully chopped 1 small piece (approximately 3cm) fresh ginger, finely grated (optional)

Salt

a single lime

4 tablespoons coconut milk

Method:

Remove the meat from the coconut by breaking the husk. Clean the meat by rinsing it and patting it dry with paper towels. Grate the coconut meat coarsely into a mixing dish.

Season with salt and pepper to taste after adding the carrot, ginger, and chilli.

Squeeze in the lime juice, then toss in the coconut milk until everything is well combined. Place in the refrigerator for one hour before serving, covered in clingfilm.

Vanessa Bolosier’s Sunshine Kitchen: Delicious Creole Recipes From The Heart Of The Caribbean is published by Pavilion Books and costs £12.99. Clare Winfield took the photos. It’s now available.