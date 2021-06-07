Recipe for banana chocolate muffins

“These could be your solution if you’re searching for a quick, no-fuss, nutritious baked treat,” says Bake Off’s David Atherton. “Banana, sweet potato, yogurt, olive oil, and cooked quinoa are among the ingredients in these cakes, in addition to butter and sugar.”

Banana chocolate muffins by David Atherton

Ingredients are as follows: (makes 10)

100g dark chocolate, chopped into bits (70 percent cocoa solids)

130g ordinary flour (all-purpose)

30 grams of cocoa powder

100 g brown sugar, soft

2 tablespoons baking powder

1 banana, extremely ripe, chopped

30 g plain yogurt

50 mL extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp vanilla essence 1 big egg

100g quinoa (cooked)

50g sweet potato, finely grated

glazing with runny honey (optional)

Methodology:

Preheat the oven.