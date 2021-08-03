Rebel Wilson transforms into Britney Spears in the 1990s for the Netflix film “Senior Year”

Rebel Wilson is a force to be reckoned with. Following her 65-pound weight loss, the actress has changed into Britney Spears from the 1990s for her upcoming Netflix film.

On Monday, the 41-year-old actress shared a snapshot from the set of “Senior Year,” which she finished filming last week. Wilson was disguised as Britney Spears in the music video for her single “(You Drive Me) Crazy” from 1999.

Wilson captioned her Instagram image, “My life is CRAZY right now.” “PS [love emoji]You Britney,” says the narrator.

Spears wore the same sparkly green top and black pants in the original music video, which the actress wore as well. Wilson sat on a seat and posed for the camera, looking away from the camera. The word “CRAZY” was inscribed in large letters on the set, which could be seen in the background.

Fans and even celebrities, such as Vanessa Hudgens, reacted positively to the message.

“You look f–king wonderful well done,” one fan wrote.

Another person added, “Please do Britney justice.”

Wilson’s weight loss was discussed by one reader, who said, “I think you were lovely before and after!!”

“You are extremely stunning no matter what size you are!!,” a fan said, praising the actress for her smart humor. Is it possible to be both beautiful and funny? “You’re a lucky lady.”

Britney references abound in the comments area, as one might anticipate. For example, “BABY THINKING OF U KEEPS ME UP ALL NIGHT,” as one fan put it.

Wilson plays a cheerleader who goes into a coma for 20 years and then returns to high school to claim her title as prom queen in the film, which is set to be released next year.

Alicia Silverstone, Justin Hartley, Angourie Rice, Sam Richardson, Zo Chao, Mary Holland, and Chris Parnell star in the film, which is directed by Alex Hardcastle.

Wilson announced to her 10 million Instagram followers just last week that she had resolved to reduce weight in order to improve her chances of becoming pregnant. Fans may recall that in May, the actress spoke up about her struggle with infertility and offered hope to other women facing similar difficulties.