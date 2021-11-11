Rebel Wilson Opens Up About Her Weight-Loss Journey, Admitting That She’Emotionally Eats At Times.

Rebel Wilson has already met her weight-loss goal, but she now realizes she should have started sooner.

The actress from “Pitch Perfect” selected 2020 to be her “year of wellness.” Wilson, 41, worked hard to lose the weight and did so by the end of the year.

In a recent interview with People, she reflected on her weight loss journey and admitted that she was upset about it. She didn’t think she’d be able to make it at first, but after completing it, she realized she should have done it years before.

“One of the emotions was regret for not doing it sooner,” she told the site. “I lost a lot of weight last year — close to 80 pounds — and have kept it off this year. ‘Well, darn! If I could have done it before, should I have done it?’ I thought to myself. And I was a little depressed at that point.” Despite her regrets, she explained why she hadn’t been able to make it earlier. She must have lacked confidence in herself because every time she had dropped a few pounds in the past, she had gained them back. “So I never believed I’d be able to achieve it,” she explained.

Wilson changed her mind last year and convinced herself to put her health first, despite the fact that she was already in her forties. She told herself that it was never too late to enhance her health and self-confidence.

Wilson stated that her successful weight loss journey improved her self-esteem. She did, however, acknowledge that she still “emotionally eats” at times. “I’m not perfect; for example, I still emotionally eat at times, and there are still stressful things going on in my life and at work that might be high-pressure situations,… but I’m not perfect. I’ve only recently learned to manage my time “she continued.

According to the star of "How to Be Single," she has had some job issues as a result of her weight. Many people turned her down when she was just starting out in the profession because she was too big. As a result, she resolved to make the most of her stature. Her size became her most valuable asset when she was cast as Fat Amy in the "Pitch Perfect" film series, which "made me renowned internationally and earned millions of dollars."