Rebel Wilson Discusses ‘Emotional Eating’ And The Obsession With Weight Loss

Rebel Wilson has spoken out about her body transformation and problem with “emotional eating,” as well as her realization that people are concerned with losing weight.

Despite releasing four films in 2019 — “Jojo Rabbit,” “Isn’t It Romantic,” “The Hustle,” and “Cats,” the 41-year-old actress said that it wasn’t until last year that she began to receive widespread recognition.

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph Sunday, the actress revealed that she gets “more coverage… when I do nothing but lose weight.”

“People are really enamored with it. But I understand, “she said.

She then went on to talk about Oprah Winfrey, who had similar problems.

Wilson told the site, “Oprah is one of my heroes.” “She’s had a lot of troubles with her eating, and I used to watch her episodes when she talked about it.” The “Pitch Perfect” actress also explained why her body change was a big success, but she clarified that she is not totally healed.

“It worked because it was a holistic approach to eating disorders and coping with emotional eating. I’m not completely healed. I don’t think you’ll be able to be, “she clarified “However, I’ve discovered a way to deal with it – and it isn’t by going for a bowl of ice cream.” She also mentioned how pleased she is with herself for dropping weight and keeping it off. She did clarify, though, that weight loss does not mean shrinking to a specific size or achieving a specific weight. It’s about “loving yourself and loving the adventure” you’re on instead.

“And the ladies I believe are most attractive,” she continued, “are those who come into their own power.”

The actress also spoke of being at her “heaviest” and receiving “the greatest international attention” for being an unnatural performance. Wilson claims that her “personality is very introverted,” which is why she used emotional eating to cope with the “pressure.”

She recalled, “I would reward myself with a block of chocolate.”

The actress announced in July 2021 that she needed to reduce weight in order to boost her chances of becoming pregnant.

The actress will next be featured in the films “The Almond and the Seahorse” and “Senior Year.” Both films are currently under post-production.