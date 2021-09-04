Rebecca Ferguson discusses facing her fears while filming Denis Villeneuve’s film “Dune.”

Rebecca Ferguson discusses her experience filming “Dune,” her upcoming picture.

The 37-year-old Swedish actress, who plays Lady Jessica, the concubine of Oscar Isaac’s Duke Leto Atreides in Denis Villeneuve’s new adaptation of the classic novel “Dune,” revealed that while filming the epic sci-fi film in Abu Dhabi and Jordan’s Wadi Rum valley, she had to confront her greatest fear.

Ferguson, who suffers from claustrophobia, told Entertainment Weekly, “I can’t be trapped in.” “On every set, I always have to make sure there is an exit if they lock me into something.”

Ferguson recalled a sequence from the film “Dune” in which she was terrified to the point of death.

“There was a moment when I panicked and I basically took my foot and just kicked the door out,” she said of being stuck in an ornithopter, a bird-like flying aircraft.

She explained, “I needed to know I could get away.”

Ferguson stated she is terrified of being typecast nowadays, in addition to enclosed environments. She has played Elizabeth Woodville in BBC’s “The White Queen” and British spy Ilsa Faust in the “Mission: Impossible” franchise in 2015’s “Rogue Nation” since making her acting debut at the age of 16. Since then, she’s had a slew of new prospects and offers.

“When Denis explained Jessica, he remarked, ‘She’s strong, we see the movie through her, and she can kick some ass.’ “I was like, ‘Oh, wonderful, so it’s basically Ilsa Faust and every other queen I’ve done,’” Ferguson explained. “Oh, for God’s sake, I’m being typecast as powerful female characters,’ I guess my mind went. And I wondered to myself, “How am I going to get out of this?” It’s nice, but I’m also a big fan of vulnerability. I’m fascinated by the concept of fear.”

With her film “Reminiscence,” which was released in theaters and on HBO Max last month, she attempted to break free from stereotypes. Hugh Jackman, Ferguson’s co-star in 2017’s “The Greatest Showman,” plays the protagonist of the film, who gets fascinated with Ferguson’s character, Mae.

According to director Lisa Joy, she and Ferguson discussed how the film would “smash the concept to pieces” by taking the idea of “real love” or a simple “femme fatale” at their first meeting.

“Like Rebecca, Mae is a character who is used to the world’s gaze upon her — making judgments about her, attempting to put her into an easy ‘type,’” Joy noted. “Those assumptions are used by Mae. Brief News from Washington Newsday.