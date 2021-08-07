Reba McEntire and her boyfriend Rex Linn were both infected with COVID-19 despite having been vaccinated: “Stay Safe.”

Reba McEntire is urging her fans to acquire the COVID-19 vaccine and follow safety guidelines after contracting the coronavirus despite having been inoculated.

During a TikTok livestream, the 66-year-old singer talked about her COVID-19 experience. Despite receiving the vaccine, McEntire and her partner, “CSI: Miami” star Rex Linn, both acquired the illness, according to McEntire.

“I just want to say one thing: this has been a difficult year, and it’s only getting harder,” McEntire added. “Please stay careful, you guys. Put on your mask. Do what needs to be done. “Remain at home.”

“It’s not fun to acquire this,” she continued. I figured it out. It was given to Rex and me, and it is not enjoyable. You’re not in a good mood. We were both vaccinated and still got it, so remain safe, stay at home, and protect yourself as much as possible.”

Individuals who have been fully vaccinated may still become infected with COVID-19 and have severe symptoms.

These uncommon occurrences are known as “breakthrough cases,” which the CDC says are “anticipated” because no vaccine is 100 percent effective in avoiding sickness.

During the broadcast, the “Does He Love You” singer also discussed how the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States will impact her upcoming live gigs.

“I have no notion what my plans are for the coming year. You know, the COVID thing has really taken off, and there are spikes all over the place right now… “This new version is all throughout the country,” she explained. “Right now, we’re planning to go on tour in January, February, and March. We had plans to go at Caesars Palace with Brooks & Dunn in December — the first two weeks, practically three weeks — but we don’t know if that will happen.”

“We’re just going to keep moving on, praying that everyone stays safe and healthy, and wearing your mask and just being safe,” McEntire said.

Another celebrity recently confessed that she went above and above to protect herself and her family from the pandemic.

During an interview with InStyle, Jennifer Aniston revealed that she cut ties with people in her inner circle who refused to get vaccinated or report their immunization status.

The “Friends” alum reaffirmed her intention to quit associate with these people after getting backlash for her statement.

Aniston wrote on Instagram, "Because if you have the variant, you are still able to offer it to me."