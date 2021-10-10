‘Really Brutal,’ Billie Lourd says of losing her mother Carrie Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds on the same day.

Billie Lourd is opening up about losing her mother and grandma five years ago on the same day.

The 29-year-old actress recently spoke on the “New Day” podcast about losing both her mother Carrie Fisher and grandma Debbie Reynolds to cancer in 2016.

“It was a harrowing experience. It was quite difficult for me, and I still hesitate and stutter as a result of it “On the podcast, People quoted Lourd as stating.

She went on to remark, “Because everything I say is twisted into a headline that I never intended. There’s this one when I said something three months after she passed away. What the f—- was I talking about, who the f—- I was, or what was going on, I had no idea. And I added something along the lines of, ‘Now that they’re gone, I can just be Billie.'” Lourd said that her statements were misunderstood. She “got out of the shade of” her renowned mother and grandmother, but she “didn’t want to get out of this shadow,” according to the “American Horror Story” star. “It sounded like I wanted them to perish, which is the exact opposite of what I desired,” she explained. “I’d do everything to have them back, but it sounded like you were looking forward to the ‘Billie Show.'” At the age of 60, the “Star Wars” actor died of a heart attack on December 27, 2016. Reynolds, Fisher’s mother and Lourd’s grandmother, died a day later at the age of 84 after a stroke.

Her subsequent mother and grandmother, according to Lourd, were her “favorite people.” Fisher was the “greatest, funniest person ever,” and her mother was her “best friend,” she said. “There will never be someone as funny as she is,” Lourd stated. “She was just — she’s incredible.” To avoid being “in their shadow,” the “Scream Queens” star said that she avoided doing the same things as Fisher and Reynolds when her mother and grandmother were still living. She wanted to make sure that people realized who she was apart from the rest of the group.

Following their deaths, she experienced a change of heart.

She now claims that she wishes she could ""But I think I just tried to detach myself from them while they were living, and now I feel like I'm trying to do the reverse," she continues. I make an effort to communicate with them because I miss them." Lourd.