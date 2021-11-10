Real Madrid’s strategy, Carlo Ancelotti’s admission, and Trent Alexander-infatuation Arnold’s all point to Eden Hazard joining Liverpool.

Eden Hazard, who has been linked with a return to the Premier League, says he still wants to ‘establish his worth’ at Real Madrid.

In recent weeks, the Belgian international has become a speculated Liverpool target, with Jurgen Klopp apparently wanting to bring him to Anfield.

Hazard joined the La Liga giants for £89 million from Chelsea in 2019, but has struggled to make an impact in his first two seasons.

Despite the rocky start, the 30-year-words old’s in September imply he isn’t ready to abandon his ‘dream move’ just yet.

“I signed a five-year contract with Real Madrid. The first two haven’t gone well, and my injuries haven’t helped me, but I still have three more opportunities to establish myself “In September, he told Belgian outlet HLN.

“I’m hoping it works; I’m hoping to wake up one morning and feel fantastic on the practice field.” I drag the agony to the games if I’m in pain there, and I’ll continue to experience it. I’m looking forward to the day when I can once again demonstrate my worth.

“Real Madrid has already invested a significant sum of money in me. I’d like to repay them in some way.” Hazard, on the other hand, has the respect of the current Liverpool squad, with right back Trent Alexander-Arnold describing him as the most difficult opponent he’s played in the Premier League so far.

“Hazard. Eden Hazard is a fictional character. By a long shot, this is the best I’ve ever done “When Amazon Prime Sport asked Alexander-Arnold a question, he replied.

“Perhaps Kevin De Bruyne, but Hazard would have to face an opponent directly. On and off the field, his speed, agility, awareness, and intelligence are amazing.” Hazard’s current Real Madrid contract expires in 2024, and despite his worth decreasing in recent years, acquiring him would almost certainly require a large transfer fee.

El Nacional’s initial report also alleges that his wage demands could stymie any future transfer.

Recent comments from Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, on the other hand, suggest to allow Hazard to leave the club if he so desires.

“I’ve never pushed a player to stay when they don’t want to in my coaching tenure.”

