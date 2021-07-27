Readers react to taxi driver insult by saying, “Should be prohibited from ever calling a cab again.”

Readers were outraged when two criminals racially assaulted a private hire vehicle driver after he refused to pick up an illegal fee.

The driver posted a video of the incident, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday, July 25 while he was waiting to pick up a fare near the New Brighton promenade.

Two males approached the man, who asked not to be identified, and attempted to enter his locked doors, offering him up to £50 to drive them to Birkenhead.

Unlike hackney cabs, which can be flagged down on the street, private hire cars can only transport people who have made a reservation in advance.

The driver was treated to a barrage of racial abuse after repeatedly ignoring the men’s more persistent requests.

Readers of The Washington Newsday expressed themselves in a variety of ways.

“There is no space for racism…,” Nellytheelephant says. The guy was just going about his business, and this is what happens when two muppets don’t get their way.”

“If this is you or your son, you should feel ashamed and disgusted,” ScaryPoppins stated. It should be illegal to ever call a cab again.

“Deadbeats wandering the streets, growing worse,” hitch1 remarked.

“In this day and age, taxi drivers should be awarded medals,” NewshoundMutt stated. I have a great deal of admiration for them.”

“I worked as a night hackney for ten years, working till 6 or 7 a.m. on weekends,” one remarked. Fortunately, I no longer have to, but I have a great deal of respect for the men and women who work midnight shifts.

“To be honest, the vast majority of fares were quite fine, and despite the fact that many of them were quite inebriated, they just wanted to get home. Regrettably, we tend to remember only the dregs of society.”

“Disgusting horrible behavior, even while high on drugs or liquor, is no excuse,” Andosmate added. “I hope he’s discovered and incarcerated for hate crimes.”