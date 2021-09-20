Ray J.’s Lawyer Dismisses Kim Kardashian’s Claims Of An “Unreleased Sex Tape”

Kim Kardashian’s lawyer has disputed that a second sex tape between the reality star and her ex-boyfriend Ray J exists.

Ray’s former manager Wack 100 said he has a “part two” of the exes’ famed sex tape during a recent interview on Bootleg Kev’s podcast.

Marty Singer, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum’s attorney, dismissed Wack’s claims, implying that he was yearning for publicity.

“The notion of an unreleased sex tape is categorically false,” Singer said in a statement to Page Six on Sunday. “It’s sad that people make things like these in order to obtain their 15 minutes of fame.”

The alleged second sex tape, according to Wack, was “more graphic and better than” the one leaked in 2007. Wack further said that he offered it to Kardashian’s estranged husband, Kanye West, 44, so that the rapper could market it as a non-traditional toy.

He stated, “I would never give it to anyone but Kanye.” “That’s his children’s mother.”

Wack went on to say that because both West and Ray, 40, are fathers, he would most likely “give” the footage to one of them.

Wack stated, “We can’t put that out there in the world like that.” “You’re being impolite.”

He did not, however, provide the film to Kardashian, 40, according to Page Six. Ray’s representative did not respond to an inquiry from the source for comment on Wack’s claims.

Kardashian credited her sex tape with Ray for the success of her family’s reality program.

When asked if the program would be as popular without the sex tape, she told host Andy Cohen during the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” reunion earlier this summer, “Probably not.”

Kardashian and Ray made the tape using a handheld camcorder while celebrating her 23rd birthday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in 2002. Vivid Entertainment released the video as “Kim Kardashian, Superstar” five years later.

She admitted to using ecstasy before filming the video in a 2018 episode of “KUWTK.”

According to CNN, Kardashian claimed, “I got married on ecstasy the first time.” “I got married after doing ecstasy.”

“I did it again,” she continued. I put together a sex tape. Everything horrible would, like, happen.”

Kardashian, who was 38 at the time, went on to say that she had changed and calmed down since then. She admitted, “I definitely went through a crazy time in my late teens.” “I’m no longer like that. But I’m still having a good time. Don’t. Brief News from Washington Newsday.