Ray J is released from the hospital in Miami after battling pneumonia.

Ray J, who had been battling pneumonia, has been released from the hospital in Miami. According to reports, he will continue his treatment at home.

Ray J, also known as William Ray Norwood Jr., arrived home over the weekend. According to People, he no longer uses an inhaler or an oxygen machine.

The 40-year-old musician was admitted to the hospital last week, and doctors initially thought he had COVID-19, but it was later discovered that he had pneumonia.

On Oct. 6, his manager, David Weintraub, told People that the singer was in good spirits “I’m in the hospital with pneumonia, but it’s not the kind that’s contagious. [The doctors] wanted to keep him in the hospital for a few more days to keep an eye on him.” Weintraub said at the time that the singer was detained in the COVID wing and subjected to several COVID tests until they all came back negative.

Ray J’s health had deteriorated as a result of his demanding work schedule, according to his manager. He told the site that the artist was balancing his Raycon business while also working on new tracks.

During his stay in the hospital, the musician made headlines for divorcing his wife, fashion designer Princess Love. Ray J and the 37-year-old fashion designer married in 2016, and they have two children: Epik Ray, 1, and Melody Love, 3.

Love accused Ray J of abandoning her and her daughter in Las Vegas after three years of marriage. She filed for divorce in May 2020, shortly after giving birth to their second child. However, on her request, the case was dismissed two months later.

Ray J claimed during an appearance on “The Real” in September 2020 that he is open to marriage counseling. “I’d be willing to participate. I’d be willing to do whatever it takes to ensure that my children have a good foundation and that both of their parents are present in their lives at all times.” Ray J also stated during the interview that he spends the majority of his time at home with his children, wife, mother, and friends. He continued, “It was just a fantastic atmosphere.” “It truly was, and all I could think was, ‘Damn, this is a really, really good thing.'” On the job front, the singer starred in “The App That Stole Christmas,” a film that was released on November 20 of last year.