Raw Scans, Spoilers, Release Date, Predictions, and More For ‘One Piece’ 1022

It will be a few days until fans can enjoy “One Piece” 1022, so this guide will be useful for those looking for spoilers, raw scans, and the official release date for this chapter.

Release Date, Spoilers, and Raw Scans

The popular manga is taking a week off, so “One Piece” 1022 will not be released next Sunday. According to industry insiders, it will instead be launched on August 22.

Fans should expect spoilers to be released between August 17 and August 19. Meanwhile, raw scans could be released as early as August 20, with English subtitles following on August 21.

Spoilers and predictions

The most recent chapter of “One Piece” saw Nico Robin and Black Maria in a fierce battle. It also emphasized the techniques Robin had gained during the time jump, as well as the Revolutionary Army’s role in assisting her in becoming stronger, particularly Sabo, Koala, and Hack.

In addition, the most recent manga issue included news on Luffy and Momonosuke. Caribou used the food he had stashed in his body to feed the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates.

Meanwhile, out of desperation and possibly motivated by his great resolve to help free Wano Kuni, Oden’s son urged Shinobu to utilize her talent to change him into an adult.

After showing some of the Straw Hats’ individual battles, One Piece” 1022 may feature the highly anticipated clash between Big Mom and Supernovas’ Trafalgar Law and Eustass Kid. The Akazaya Nine, particularly Kinemon, Kiku, Inuarashi, and Nekomamushi, may also receive some improvements.

Will the future manga installment eventually reveal Nekomamushi and Charlotte Perospero’s revenger match? Or will it provide information about Denjiro’s whereabouts? Fans are also wondering if they will finally get to see Jack the Drought’s revenge duel versus Inuarashi.

Fans of “One Piece” 1022 may get some details regarding Sanji’s epic battle with Queen the Plague, as well as Zoro’s battle with King the Conflagration.

Kaido’s Tobi Roppo came to an end in the most recent episode of the popular manga series. Kaido’s All-Stars or Calamities are expected to be included in “One Piece” 1022. Fans may also learn more about Yamato and Kaido’s fight.

More significantly, fans may learn what Shinobu would do in response to Momo’s plea.

Will Luffy step in to help Momo with her urgent pleading?

Fans appear to have a lot to look forward to in the coming months. Brief News from Washington Newsday.