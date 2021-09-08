Raw Scans, Release Date, and More [Spoilers] for Tokyo Revengers 222.

Because the last scene in the most previous chapter revealed an injured Draken lying on the ground, many fans are eager to read “Tokyo Revengers” 222.

Highlights from Chapter 221

The most current chapter of “Tokyo Revengers” is named “The Ups And Downs Of His Fate,” and it is in some ways similar to the 8/3 event, as predicted earlier.

Draken arrived at the amusement park to assist Takemichi and Senju, who had survived the gunfire undamaged. After inciting commotion in the area, the gunman and his gang fled the scene.

Following Takemichi’s time travel, Mikey reappeared in the most recent chapter after being away for several episodes. Mikey was uneasy, and when Haruchiyo Sanzu inquired about it, he stated that he had a horrible feeling about the night.

Draken and Takemichi discussed the Rokuhara Tandai members that attacked Takemichi at the amusement park. Draken also believed that the forthcoming War of Three Deities would be more than a petty feud.

Takemichi also informed Draken of his newfound power to see into the future. He also praised Ken-chin for assisting him in averting a disastrous outcome and successfully altering the future.

Senju interrupted their talk by telling them that it was time to leave. Draken, on the other hand, urged Takemichi to tell Mikey not to get himself into too much difficulty.

He turned around, perplexed by Draken’s request, and watched the former vice-captain of the Tokyo Manji Gang fall to the ground, laying on his back and drenched in blood as the dismal sky sobbed. It’s like the 8/3 event all over again.

Predictions and Spoilers in Chapter 222

The next chapter of “Tokyo Revengers” will describe what happens to Draken, and the consequences, regardless of whether he survives this attempt on his life, will be fatal. Because the crime threatened not only the lives of two of its members, but also the life of their leader Senju, Brahman will undoubtedly react.

Mikey and Draken’s friendship has remained strong despite being separated for years. Mikey’s reaction when he learns what happened to Draken will be fascinating to watch.

Rokuhara Tandai’s recent deed deserved Brahman’s wrath and Mikey’s vengeance. Regardless of the gang’s strength, it’s difficult to envision how it might withstand Brahman’s and Bonten’s apocalyptic revenge. Brief News from Washington Newsday.