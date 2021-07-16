Raw Scans from ‘One Piece’ 1019 Reveal Why Yamato Hasn’t Set Sail Yet

The raw scans from “One Piece” 1019 reveal a lot about Yamato, including the reason for his decision not to go to sea quite yet, his devil fruit, and his hybrid form.

Fans who are eagerly awaiting the official release of “One Piece” 1019 may now get a sneak peek at the upcoming chapter due to a new collection of raw scans and summaries provided by Redon and other community insiders. Yamato’s stunning hybrid form may be seen for the first time in the scans.

Kaido’s son, it turns out, has a pair of long pointed ears and horns on his forehead. When he transforms into his Sulong form, his body looks to be covered with hair, just like Carrot’s. Furthermore, his hands are larger and resemble claws. His legs resemble those of an animal as well.

Yamato’s torso and hair are engulfed in flames. It’s the same smoke that fans observe around Luffy’s body as he transforms into his Gear 4 form, according to Redon. Yamato’s elbows and knees also erupt in flames. He has a snout and sharp teeth on his face.

Yamato’s hybrid form has yet to be given an official name. Some enthusiasts claim it’s the Kirin or Byakko model.

Kaido spoke with Yamato before to his change. The governor-general of the Animal Kingdom seemed to have recognized his son’s strength.

Fans will also learn in “One Piece” 1019 that Kaido had no intention of giving Yamato the Akuma no Mi. Yamato claims that he ate the devil fruit since he was starving at the time. He also expressed his desire to visit the sea to his father. However, he was unable to swim after eating the devil fruit.

Kaido put bursting shackles on both of his wrists, which is another reason he hasn’t pursued his desire yet.

Once he steps outside Wano Kuni, these shackles will detonate. Yamato has yet to take sail, but it appears that the main reason is because he wants to battle for Wano.

“If I don’t fight for this country, I have no right to call myself Oden,” he says Kaido in the “leaked One Piece” 1019 summary.

Meanwhile, the next episode will provide updates on Sanji’s battle with Queen the Floor. According to the spoilers, Sanji believes Franky would be interested in learning more about the technology. Brief News from Washington Newsday.