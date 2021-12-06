Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ call off their engagement while filming a reunion.

Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy of “Vanderpump Rules” have called it quits seven months after becoming engaged.

In a joint statement uploaded to their individual Instagram profiles on Sunday, Leviss, 27, and Kennedy, 29, announced their engagement.

“We decided we had two distinct goals and made the decision to call off the engagement after these 5 beautiful years we had together,” they said. “We love each other a lot, but we’re no longer in love. We only want the best for each other, so please keep any negative ideas to yourself. I’m sending you love.” An unnamed insider told People that Leviss and Kennedy decided to end their relationship while filming the Season 9 reunion of “Vanderpump Rules” in Los Angeles on Friday. She apparently returned the engagement ring on TV and was spotted later that evening without the sparkler over supper.

After five years together, Kennedy proposed to Leviss in May. He asked her to marry him with a Coachella-themed proposal.

Leviss first announced his engagement on Instagram with a series of photographs from the event with the caption, “On Friday night, James proposed at the renowned Empire Polo Fields of ‘RACHELLA,’ and I answered YES! #RACHELLA I’m over the Coachella moon.” Kennedy also posted a photo of the two kissing on Instagram to commemorate the occasion. “THE MOST IMPORTANT PERSON IN MY LIFE said yes. RACHELLA, RACHELLA, RACHELLA, RACHELLA “In the caption, he wrote:

In October, the Bravo series aired the proposal.

The former pair had previously dealt with a number of challenges, including Kennedy’s addiction issues on the reality show. Last year on “Vanderpump Rules,” Leviss stated Kennedy “verbally abused” her.

Leviss admitted to her fellow SUR waitresses that she “drank much too much” during a girls’ night out and passed out in one episode. People stated that when she awoke, she received a series of hostile text messages from Kennedy.

“I left my phone in my handbag in the kitchen, passed out in bed, and awoke to a million texts from James saying ‘w—e, s—t,'” she explained to her coworkers.

It was said to be reminiscent of his enraged phone call in which he threatened to break up with her in a previous episode. "You're fucked. Where have you gone? I'm ending our relationship. S—t. W—e. S—t. W—e. S—t. W—e F— you, W—e. F— you, W—e. F— you, W—e "Leviss read a text message from her phone. "It literally makes me want to vomit." Leviss issued Kennedy an ultimatum at the time, saying, "If you can't get your s— together, we're breaking up."