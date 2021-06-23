Ramona Singer wants to be a real estate agent, but she nearly ruined a ‘Million Dollar Listing’ open house last season on ‘RHONY.’

The Real Housewives of New York City’s Ramona Singer may think she’s ready to sell luxury real estate, but fans of Million Dollar Listing New York will remember how she nearly sabotaged Ryan Serhant’s open house last season.

Singer was invited to Serhant and Luis D. Ortiz’s open house, but they were concerned that her outbursts might turn off potential purchasers. Serhant had Ortiz keep a tight check on Singer at one point because he was worried that her views about what she would change about the property might stymie their sales attempts. She now wants to be a broker, despite the fact that she didn’t appear to cause any substantial damage. She talks with Michael Lorber of brokerage firm Douglas Elliman for ideas on how to become an agent in the most recent episode of RHONY. Lorber appears to be glad to accept the meeting, but he may have some reservations.

On ‘Million Dollar Listing New York,’ why were Ryan Serhant and Luis D. Ortiz concerned about Ramona Singer?

Singer was invited to the open party by Serhant and Ortiz because they wanted to include socialites who could potentially tap into their wide network. The singer’s reputation, on the other hand, preceded her, and Serhant was aware that she may cause problems. In fact, one of Serhant’s first words to Singer is, “Don’t cause trouble.”

Singer, on the other hand, decides to investigate the kitchen on her own, which is when she begins to voice her opinions. “This appears to be quite ancient and out of date,” she noted. Serhant then advises Ortiz to simply keep Singer away from the other buyers and socialites. In a confessional, Ortiz laughs as he adds, “Papi can’t handle Ramona.”

