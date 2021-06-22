Rami Malek’s Twin Brother: Who Is He?

You weren’t the first one who think you were seeing double as actor Rami Malek walked the red carpet at a gala event. Rami Malek was born on May 12, 1981, in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Torrance, to Egyptian immigrant parents. He didn’t show up by himself.

Rami’s joyful parents, Said and Nelly Abdel-Malek, welcomed the future actor’s identical twin, Sami, into the world four minutes after he made his appearance. The Mr. Robot star is frequently accompanied by his identical twin brother to premieres, award ceremonies, and other public events.

The beginnings

Sami and his slightly older twin brother, Rami, grew raised in a stable, Coptic Orthodox home with an older sister, Jasmine, where Egyptian music was constantly played, Arabic was always spoken, and academic brilliance was encouraged. According to Eighties Kids, the Malek children were well-versed in their heritage and frequently engaged in late-night phone calls with family in Samalut, Egypt. Rami spoke only Arabic until he was four years old, when his parents enrolled him in a public school.

What does Rami Malek’s twin brother do, and who are his other siblings?

Equally handsome as his four-minutes-older brother, Sami Malek opted for an academic path in lieu of an illustrious Hollywood career. After a stint at UCLA where he double-majored in American Literature & Culture and African-American Studies, the younger Malek achieved a Master of Arts in Secondary English Education from Loyola Marymount University.

Born in 1978, the only sister of the Malek twins currently works as an emergency room doctor at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington D.C. Jasmine Malek, M.D. referred to her brothers as ‘hilarious and outgoing’ in her profile at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

