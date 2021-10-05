Rami Malek claims that Prince William and Kate Middleton were taken aback by the film “No Time To Die.”

Rami Malek, star of “No Time to Die,” talks about the star-studded world premiere of the new James Bond film, which was attended by various members of the British royal family.

At the Royal Albert Hall in London last week, Malek and the rest of the cast of “No Time to Die” met Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Charles, and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

The 40-year-old Oscar winner, who plays the villainous Lyutsifer Safin in “No Time to Die,” characterized the lavish Bond premiere as “breathtaking” in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, and claimed that he was seated just behind the four royals during the screening.

Malek explained, “I got to judge their reaction through their body language.” “I’m not trying to put words in their mouths, but the film seemed to take them by surprise.”

Malek claims he tried his hardest to treat Prince William, Duchess Kate, Prince Charles, and Duchess Camilla “like any other person.”

He continued, “I’m sure a dose of normalcy is certainly something that is extremely refreshing to them.”

Malek went on to say that anytime he sees Prince William and Middleton, he tries to ask them how they are doing because he remembers meeting them at the British Academy Film Awards.

“I recall meeting them at the BAFTAS and they had a lot of questions for you,” the “Bohemian Rhapsody” star stated. “However, it’s wonderful to simply ask, ‘How are you doing?’ How are you coping with everything? I know you recently had a child, a single child,’ so just try to be regular since they must have a pretty weird life.”

The last time Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the BAFTAs was in 2020. They didn’t attend this year’s ceremony because it was held just a few days after his grandfather, Prince Philip, died.

The four royals were honored guests at the premiere of “No Time to Die.” They were joined by healthcare workers and members of the royal armed forces, who were invited in recognition of their “exceptional contribution to the nation’s reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a Clarence House statement.

The Prince of Wales serves as patron of the British Film Institute, while the Duke of Cambridge has served as president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts since its inception. Brief News from Washington Newsday.