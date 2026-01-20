Rai Cinema Takes International Sales Rights to ‘Forest High’ by Manon Coubia

Rai Cinema International Distribution has secured the international sales rights to Belgian filmmaker Manon Coubia’s debut feature, Forest High (Forêt Ivre), which will make its world premiere next month in the prestigious Berlinale Perspectives program.

As the first non-Italian film to be added to its roster, this acquisition marks a significant step for Rai Cinema, signaling its intentions to broaden its international footprint in the global film market. The move comes as part of the company’s broader strategy to enhance its presence beyond Italy.

Manon Coubia, a rising talent in the film industry, is celebrated for her previous short films. Her work has garnered attention at major festivals, including winning the Pardo d’Oro at the 2016 Locarno Film Festival for L’Immense Retour (Romance) and a selection at Cannes Critics’ Week in 2017 with Les Enfants Partent À L’Aube.

A Cinematic Exploration of Solitude

Forest High is set against the backdrop of the northern Alps, where the narrative follows three women who alternate in managing a remote mountain hut. As the seasons change, hikers come and go, and the women find themselves confronted by the isolation that defines their existence. The film offers a poignant exploration of their solitude, as each woman navigates the emotional and physical challenges of choosing a life away from the world below.

Produced as a Belgium-France co-production, Forest High is the collaborative effort of The Blue Raincoat, a Belgian production company, and Aurora Films from France.

Rai Cinema’s Fulvio Firrito, head of international sales, expressed his pride in being part of this distinctive debut, praising Coubia’s bold approach to filmmaking. “This project marks a significant milestone for us,” Firrito said. “We are grateful to the Belgian and French producers for trusting us with the international distribution of such a profound and original film.”

Rai Cinema’s slate for the upcoming European Film Market (EFM) also includes Gabriele Muccino’s Things We Don’t Say and Greta Scarano’s Siblings, the latter of which recently won the European Young Audience Award at the 38th European Film Awards.