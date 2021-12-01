‘Rafa is fully aware,’ Ian Rush writes to Benitez, quoting Steve Bruce and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Rafael Benitez will turn things around at Everton, according to Liverpool star Ian Rush, but he feels he will “feel a little of heat” in Wednesday’s Merseyside derby.

Going into the season’s first meeting between the two rivals, all eyes are on Benitez.

Following the resignation of Carlo Ancelotti, the Spaniard was controversially named as Everton manager in the summer, with many supporters objecting to the move because of Benitez’s ties to Liverpool.

While the former Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Inter Milan manager got off to a good start at Goodison Park, things have gone horribly wrong in recent weeks.

Everton’s spine has been damaged by a series of injury problems, and they are currently 14th in the Premier League table heading into the midweek matchups.

Following Everton’s 1-0 defeat to Brentford on Sunday, the travelling Everton fans expressed their displeasure to the players at the final whistle. And Rush believes that if the Toffees falter against their opponents, there will be more vitriol.

“If Liverpool wins and wins convincingly, Rafa will no certainly face some criticism from the Toffees fans and the press, but that’s football, and he’ll be prepared for it,” he said.

“We’ve seen that recently with Steve Bruce and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer losing their jobs – it’s a vicious business – but Rafa knows exactly what he’s getting himself into.”

“They’re already under pressure since they haven’t won in seven league games, and losing to their local rivals on Wednesday will make that run even more difficult to bear.”

“However, I believe that people should focus on the long term rather than the short term, and I have no doubt that Rafa will turn things around at Everton, regardless of what happens in the derby.”

“The Liverpool game is a tremendous chance to make an impression, but if they don’t get a victory, they’ll undoubtedly start winning.”

Rush is well-versed in the game, having scored more goals in the Merseyside derby than any other player in history.