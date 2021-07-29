Rafa Benitez’s post-match conversation with James Rodriguez as Everton manager stuns commentator.

Everton’s pre-season tour of the United States came to an end on Wednesday evening with a 1-0 victory over Pumas of Mexico.

Moise Kean’s first-half score, which came after a through-ball from Demarai Gray, was enough to settle the match in Florida, where both teams were put through their paces.

Rafa Benitez’s squad will now return to Liverpool after their trip to Orlando to resume their preparations for the 2021/22 Premier League season.

The Blues face Manchester United at Old Trafford on August 7th, a week before they host Southampton at Goodison Park to kick off their season.

Everton took against Pumas late at night in the United Kingdom and played till the early hours of the morning.

Here are a few highlights from the brawl that you might have missed.

Everton had a very busy day on Wednesday!

They kicked things off at 8 a.m. UK time by introducing the club’s new third kit for the 2021/22 season.

According to most accounts, hummel had once again outdone themselves with their latest offering, and fans couldn’t wait to get their hands on the primarily white shirt.

Those who went to Camping World Stadium later that day didn’t have to queue for very long!

A number of the new shirts were available for purchase at a couple of gates at the Florida stadium, and many fans proudly wore them to their seats for the match.

It was so popular, in fact, that adult sizes of the 2021/22 third shirt were sold out 15 minutes before the match began in the United States.

If this is any indication, the strip will once again be a hit for the club.

Everton may have been thousands of miles away from home, but there were a few things that made the Camping World Stadium feel a little more like home on Wednesday night.

It wasn’t the temperature, which, while cooler before kickoff at roughly 27 degrees, was still a humid and challenging condition to play in.

However, as the teams warmed up, the unique sound of Z-Cars could be heard reverberating throughout the stadium in Florida – which. “The summary has come to an end.”