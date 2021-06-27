Rafa Benitez’s Everton must make the transfer of James Rodriguez a top priority right away.

When Rafa Benitez is ultimately confirmed as Everton’s new manager, he will have a long to-do list.

For almost two weeks, the Spaniard has been the front-runner for the job at Goodison Park, and he appears to be on his way to being the Blues’ next manager.

And he’ll be tasked with a slew of difficult responsibilities right away, not only off the field in terms of the supporters’ reaction to his presence, but also on the field and in the transfer market.

This takes us nicely to the subject of James Rodriguez.

There are already transfer whispers circulating over the Colombian international’s future, with sources indicating that a move to AC Milan might be on the cards.

Previously, the 29-year-old was linked with a return to Real Madrid with the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti as manager at the start of the month.

It’s unclear how much truth there is in any of those stories, but the way the summer has started, Everton appears to be in the midst of a saga.

That’s something the new boss can do without, and it’s something that needs to be addressed as soon as possible.

Despite the apparent quality the playmaker provided to the Blues whenever he was on the pitch last season, Rodriguez’s impact on the team is still debatable.

Nobody could ever doubt his capacity to score a goal from nothing, to see passes no one else could see, and to create absolutely exquisite moments of skill and perfection.

However, the consistency with which he applied all of those qualities to some matches left a lot to be desired. Ancelotti didn’t always pick him because he was a winning influence.

Of course, injuries played a big part in that, with Rodriguez unable to get going during the season due to a calf problem that has plagued him since a 2-2 draw with Liverpool in October.

In terms of sheer quality, he was definitely one of the club’s top players, and his presence often boosted the performances of others around him.

There were a few moments when his absence was particularly noticeable, with Everton’s lack of inventiveness glaring out. The summary comes to a close.